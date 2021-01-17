Students receive a second chance with YouthBuild

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA): Community leaders are giving a group of teens and young adults a second chance.

About 20 graduates successfully completed their program with YouthBuild.

YouthBuild was founded by the Housing Authority of Champaign County to help at-risk youth earn a high school diploma and find good jobs.

Recent graduates earned not only high school diplomas, but also OSHA, Flaggers, and NCCER certifications. These certifications help graduates successfully land jobs directly following graduation.

John Taylor II, a now-graduate from Youthbuild, said he is thankful for the staff and other students at Youthbuild for taking the time to get to know him. He said he plans to work for Youthbuild in the future to “help kids like him,” who “want to better themselves.”

HACC Executive Director David Northern said they are actively recruiting participants for the spring. Applications for the program can be found on the HACC website.