Students raise money at football game for Gibson City

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — “I’m glad to see everyone cheering them on because it’s all about these kids and they had to go through a lot last year so seeing everyone here to support them here tonight is fantastic,” Lindsay Roseman-Booth, mother of two Fisher High School football players, said.

With football being canceled last fall, players, coaches and families were excited to be be under the lights once again. Today was the first game of the season for most teams and unlike last time they played, they didn’t have the same Covid restrictions.

Roseman-Booth said she’s grateful her son is able to have his senior season. The stadium was filled with fans, but this game was about more than just football. Students were raising money to help Gibson City recover from their devastating flood.

“We just felt a little inspired by seeing all the damage and obviously that strikes the heart of a small town so we put together this idea of “pie-ing” our teachers in the face and then doing a fun heads and tails game with our 50/50 raffle,” Katie Landers, senior at FHS, said.

She went on to say the money would be donated to the bank of Gibson City. Landers said its the least they can do and they wanted to help out another small town.