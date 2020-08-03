Students prepare for classes amid pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, URBANA , Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students can now check their schedules for the fall semester. Starting tomorrow, some will be able to start revising them.

They’ll see options ranging from in-person to hybrid to online.

The start of the school year is just around the corner, but students are learning back to school preparations look different during a pandemic.

“I saw my schedule and most of my classes are online,” says UIUC Senior Karen Ketter.

The new schedule is just one way COVID-19 cast a long shadow of uncertainty over the fall semester. Some professors will teach in-person, others online, or they are doing a hybrid of both.

Ketter worries social distancing could spoil her senior year.

“College is more than a classroom. It’s when you network and meet friends. So, that’s what I am really dissapointed about is that classes being online, I won’t get that personal experience.”

But amid a global pandemic, another students recognizes some things are out of their control.

“I mean it is what it is I guess. There’s nothing that we can do right now,” says UIUC Senior Matt Maguire.

Maguire just found out he will be spending most of his senior year taking online classes. Both seniors agree: The precautions the university are taking is necessary.

“I was a little bummed out but I understand with these circumstances their putting the students safety first which I really respect.,” says Ketter.

Classes are set to start August 24.