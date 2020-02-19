Breaking News
Students plan Kams boycott over “racist remarks” from employees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of U of I students plan to boycott the popular campus bar, Kams, on Thursday.

Students said they are angry over “racist remarks” that were said in a Kams employee group message. The employee messages were leaked on social media and have received a lot of backlash. 

The Twitter thread shows screenshots of messages on a GroupMe chat and some employees were talking about ‘Hispanic’ students who go to Kams.

Kams posted this photo on their Facebook page:

Two protests are planned for Thursday, February 20. One is set to happen at Brothers Bar & Grill at 7 p.m. and the other is set to happen outside of Kams at 9 p.m.

