Students participate in program to enrich education outside classroom

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)—Some high schoolers are learning science and math and having fun while learning.

It’s part of a program called Dream Big @ RTHS. It’s to enrich students’ education, especially in math, science, and technology.

There’s remote control cars the students get to manipulate and modify. They also learn about the history of DJ’ing, and they create their own boom boxes. They hope kids who participate benefit from the program.

“First and foremost is keeping them safe and sound. With all that’s going on throughout the day, there’s so much that could happen, so now we know they’re in a safe space,” said Sam Hall with Dream Big @ RTHS.

“It can help those who want to go and continue stuff that involves either engineering or design,” said student Samai’a Rudd.

This is the first year for this particular summer program. The program will continue for three weeks throughout July.

To learn more go to www.dreaam.org

You can also email DBRANTOUL@DREAAM.ORG

217-282-1069