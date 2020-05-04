Students look to stomp out the competition with their designs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several seniors at Springfield High School are in the top 25 for the Vans Custom Culture competition.

Jake Stapleton is an art teacher at the high school. He said one of the three art teachers got the ball rolling on the school’s entry in January.

He said four seniors designed shoes for the competition. He said these students are extremely dedicated and talented. One of the students has even worked on shoe-related art pieces in her AP Art course, which Stapleton said help them with this competition.

The students got their sketches done before the schools were closed because of COVID-19. Stapleton said they dropped the shoes off at each other’s homes so they could work on their parts of the project.



These are pictures of the entries submitted by Springfield High School seniors into the 2020 Vans Custom Culture competition.

This is not the first time Springfield High School has entered this particular competition. They applied for it last year, but did not get into the top 25. Stapleton said Springfield High is the only Illinois school in the top 25 this year. However, now they are looking for more votes to help them win the 2020 competition.

The winning shoes get a prize of $50,000. The three runner-ups get $10,000 each. Stapleton said Vans started the competition to help art programs as they see diminishing budgets.

He said Springfield High would use the money to replace some outdated technology in the art program and give students art supplies to work on their projects at home. Stapleton said this need became more apparent after the school closures as more students told him they did not have the proper supplies to complete their projects.

You can help Springfield High School move up the ranks in the competition by voting online. You can vote using an email address one time per day. Voting closes on May 15.