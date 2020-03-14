Students leave for break and prepare for online learning

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many students at the U of I are headed off for spring break Friday, leaving behind an emptier room than usual.

It was announced this week classes would be moving online and some are going to continue their studies at home. One student moving out said he is preparing if they stay online all semester. “It’s a lot bigger than just a normal spring break. I think I’m taking a lot more stuff just in case we don’t have to come back. It’ll just be an easy transition to come and pick up the last stuff,” said sophomore Austyn Gray. People moving out said they have seen people bring everything home from their dorm room.

The dorms are staying open if students want to come back after spring break. The U of I said classes are staying online until further notice.