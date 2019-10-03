Students learn farm safety

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday, young kids will learn lifesaving techniques courtesy of the Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety. Nearly 350 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students from Unity East and Unity West will take part in the Education Day activities.

They include learning to take responsibility for personal safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with others. Demonstrations will show the hazards associated with ATVs, chemicals, grain bins and more.

The event follows guidelines from the national Progressive Agriculture Safety Foundation which is celebrating 25-years of providing safety lessons.