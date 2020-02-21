Students learn about weather through balloon launch

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids are often told they try to reach for the starts. Friday, they got to see something reach the atmosphere instead.

The Atmospheric Sciences Department at the University of Illinois released a weather balloon at Atwood Junior High.

Students from Lovington, Arthur and Atwood got to see it go up and learn about what they are used for in weather forecasting. One teacher said they want to get kids hooked on science early. “Seeing this is seeing science live,” said Tim Manselle, Jr. High science teacher. “They were all excited about it. It is something new, we try to go hands-on at all three junior highs, and this is as hands-on as you are going to get.” They also stuck a phone in the balloon so they could get video of the curvature of the Earth.