Students learn about driver safety from Distress Bandanna

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — A national group taught driver’s education students at Fisher Junior/Senior High School about road safety on Friday.

According to the National Safety Council, car crashes are the number one killer of teenagers. The Distress Bandanna teen driver safety initiative visited the school talk to driver’s education students.

The presentation covered spreading awareness on Scott’s Law (Move Over Law) and how it applies to stranded motorists with their headlights on. They also covered what to do when they come across a downed power line on the road using a teaching module from Ameren Illinois.