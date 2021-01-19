Students kick off second semester with in-person learning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District kicked off second semester with a hybrid learning plan.

Students started their morning by getting ready, going to school, and stepping foot inside an actual classroom for the first time in a long time.

Kids at Thomas Paine Elementary were masked and ready learn from their teachers, trading in zoom screens for desk dividers.

“I’m excited to have the students back and meet them for the first time. This is my first time in the building,” said Tom Magers. “I’m the new principal here at Thomas Paine so I haven’t ever met any of these students. It’s great to finally be able to start putting some names to masked faces.”

When entering a building, visitors and staff have to sign in and use their phones to scan a QR code. That code then pulls up a survey for people to self-certify that they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Students have a similar protocol to follow.

“Students…have a self-certification lanyard that they have at home with them. We are asking parents to initial that self-certification lanyard daily to show that their students are free of COVID symptoms,” says Magers. “The students arrive at school. We check that lanyard as well as take the students’ temperatures.”

If a staff member or student does experience symptoms, there’s rapid testing available at several district buildings.

But the opportunity to interact with kids face-to-face makes a world of difference, especially for occupational therapists working with students who have disabilities.

“Children don’t understand how to aim their camera so we can see what they’re doing with their hands or body, and we’re trying to teach a physical skill. So, we cant even see how they’re responding to our direction,” says occupational therapist Nancy Yeagle. “We can do school safely if protocols are in place, and I think they are in place here in Urbana.”

Only kindergarteners and fifth graders had in-person learning at the elementary level for the first day of classes, and only ninth graders at the high school level. All junior high students returned to a physical classroom.

All other grades with trickle in throughout the week.

Starting next week, students across all grades will learn in person Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. All classes will be virtual on Wednesdays.