Students honor a former nurse

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a bittersweet moment in Monticello Friday night. People said they’re happy to be giving back, but heartbroken after losing someone they loved so much.

People were asked to wear orange at Friday’s basketball game in Monticello tonight. It was to honor the district’s former nurse, Natalie McDowell. She died in a November crash in Tolono township.

Orange was McDowell’s favorite color. She played a huge role in her community. McDowell was involved in many groups, her church, and worked as the Monticello school district nurse. She also used to participate in the St. Jude charity run. That’s why Friday night’s donations went to the children’s hospital.

Monticello teacher Tara Stetson said, “Everybody just kind of showed up tonight. This gym is packed saint joe wanted to help out and they bought orange shirts and the whole gym is orange for her tonight.”

The Monticello student body organized this event without the help of the teachers. In total, the students raised over 11 thousand dollars.