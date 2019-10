GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students in Vermilion County are spending their weeks in a cemetery. Students with the Georgetown-Ridge Farm After School Project volunteered to clean it up. About a dozen students swept off graves and picked up flags.

Organizers said they’ll be going back several times in October. The group is also asking anyone in the community that needs help raking or with other yard work to contact them.

They said to call Michelle Brooks at 217-799-5504.