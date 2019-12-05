Students have recess inside after concerns about shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)— Susie Gurujal says crime has been an issue on her street for a while. “We just were worried about break ins,” said Gurujal. That changed Tuesday night when she sat down for dinner. “We heard this pop pop pop pop pop,” said Gurujal. A man was inside his home when gunshots came through the window and hit him. He was shot in the leg. “We look out the dining room window and we see a car speed away,” said Gurujal.

A few hours later blocks away, a 29-year-old man was shot at by someone in a car. He crashed his car after hearing the gunshots. A 67-year-old man was hurt. Gurujal cares for her grandchildren during the day and is concerned by the violence. “I would be afraid if I had them out,” said Gurujal. She likes to keep them inside to play. “It gives me pause to go outside right now,” said Gurujal, “It’s a little unnerving.”

They aren’t alone. The principal at Schlarman Academy says because of shootings within the last week he’s taking precaution. “We are just staying in for the time being,” said Janesky, Principal at Schlarman Academy. Recess is inside. Something Janesky says he hasn’t done since he’s been the principal there the past two years. “I don’t want to make this seem like a prison, but I do want the students to feel secure in their educational environment,” said Janesky. Until Janesky feels comfortable knowing that his students will be okay, they will be taking their break indoors. “They feel like my children, like they’re my kids myself so I want them to be as safe as imaginable,” said Janesky. The principal at Schlarman Academy says he plans to speak to authorities before allowing kids to be outside again.