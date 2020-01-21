Students give back by packing 30,000 healthy meals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Around the state, people gave back to their communities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The state called on more people to volunteer Monday instead of enjoying the holiday at home. People in the Capitol City volunteered.

Leaders and students alike make sure everyone had enough to eat. Students at UIS packed 30,000 meals for charities around Sangamon County.

They did not pack your traditional meals like sandwiches and chips. Instead, they bagged up a health mix of grains, cheese and vegetables. The meals are portable and easy for people t eat.

One student says knowing the meals are nutritious makes his service even more worthwhile. “Healthy meals are usually, cost-prohibitive,” said Nathan Cooper, UIS Graduate Student. “I just think it’s really good to be able to give them the option to be able to healthy like people who do have more money are able,” he continued. Not only were students helping the community through the event, they were also able to bond by using the meal packing as a way to team build in challenges to beat the clock.

Leaders with the City of Springfield also helped feed those in need. They gave away food at the area warming center.