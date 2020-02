POTOMAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students in Vermilion County got some revenge on their teachers Friday afternoon.

Potomac Grade School celebrated the end of the “Kids Heart Challenge” Friday. All month long, they raised money for the American Heart Association.

Any student who brought in at least $100 got to hit a teacher in the face with a pie. There were 20 kids who hit the mark. In total, the school brought in more than $4,300.