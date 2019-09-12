Students get practice at resume building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly one thousand University of Illinois students got a head start on career planning Thursday.

The Gies College of Business held a resume blitz. The career services team and several alumni sat down with reviewed first-year students’ resumes. Although this was required for their Business 101 class, organizers say it’s great practice for the real deal.

“For a lot of them it’s their very first engagement with companies,” said Sabrina Scott, Gies College Of Business Career Services. “So we try to make it very informal, kinda cool and fun for them to come in and meet with some of the recruiters and get their jitters out and prepare them for meeting with the recruiters again next week.”

More employers will be in town Wednesday, September 18, and Thursday, September 19. That will be fore the Business Career Fair.