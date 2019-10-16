Students feel unsafe after swastika incidents

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 4 swastikas have been found on the campus of University of Illinois within the last two weeks.

The first swastika was found on the wall of a bathroom stall, at the Foreign Languages Building, on South Matthews Avenue in Urbana. The second was found on the wall of a bathroom stall of Taft hall.

The third and fourth were found in an elevator and on a study table. Police still don’t know who’s doing this.

“Our students do not feel safe. They feel attacked. And that is a major problem. The other aspect is, the fact that in many cases, other people will not let us define what is hate towards us and will try to change that conversation based on what they would like to see,” says Erez Cohen, who is the Executive Director of Illini Hillel.

Chancellor Robert Jones has issued an apology to the entire campus for the incidents and plans to create a positive climate for students and staff.

Cohen also says he hopes the university does takes action and follows through with the anti-Semitism happening on campus.