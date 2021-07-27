Students encouraged to learn computer science in school

Bryan Hartman is a Monticello Middle School teacher who is passionate about getting kids to learn computer science.

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a lack of schools offering computer science in central Illinois.

A recent study at the U of I shows that many schools in the region don’t offer computing courses.

It says students aren’t prepared to enter the workforce.

80% of current jobs require some knowledge of computing.

One Monticello Middle School teacher we spoke with has taught computer science for four years.

Before the pandemic, he even started a Computer Science Teachers of American chapter in central Illinois.

He wants to give guidance to his students.

“I don’t necessarily expect that many of you will be computer science majors but you’ll be tangentially related to computer science in your other majors and that’s going to be really important,” said Bryan Hartman, the computer science for Monticello Middle School.

He says he teaches things like Scratch, which is block-based programming.

He also covers HTML in his classes.