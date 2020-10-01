Students demand removal of UI police from campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of U of I students raised their voices through the streets on campus.

Their demand is to cut ties with university police and fund social services instead. Dozens of people marcheD through campus, starting with a protest against police brutality outside UIPD. They are calling for the university to defund the department and get rid of the police officers altogether.

Earlier this summer, U of I students campaigned to dissolve the university’s police force. Those students sent an open letter to university leaders that was signed by hundreds of people requesting to cancel contracts with all police.

WCIA spoke with students who led Thursday’s protest on what they want to be done to protect people instead. “We don’t want more community oriented police,” said Hiba Ahmed. “We don’t want friendlier police. What we just need is more money for social workers.”

The group is calling for removing police off campus completely. They believe that police escalate the violence and are a detriment to a healthy and safe society. “They’re actually responding after things have already occurred,” said Candace Livingston. “If they do come while something is occurring, they either escalate the situation further, cause further harm or they don’t resolve anything whatsoever.” Instead they want the department’s funding to pay for more social workers, crisis intervention professions and other methods of de-escalation.

But what is the alternative to police intervention if violent crimes are committed on campus like shootings or armed robberies? “It’s not the fact that people are engaging in acts of violence. It’s because…it’s often that they’re missing resources and are acting out in response to a certain area that isn’t being met by the State for them, whether that’s they’re giving, whether they’re not; I’m given health food, rather than… healthy housing; whether they’re not being taken care of, through medical or mental health services,” said Ahmed.

UIPD did not have a direct response to the group’s demand to defund and get rid of the police on campus. But the students had much more to say about their cause. “We don’t have enough money for our social services, or our mental health services, and for social workers,” said Ahmed. “We don’t need those institutions to be tied to policing. What we need is direct investment into those community care resources.”

The only comment the UIPD had regarding the protest was that they are taking this time to listen to the community and let their voices be amplified for now.