Students creating pantries for community

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)– Students at Monticello High School saw a need in their community, so they decided to create a solution. They are creating four Little Free Pantries. They will have food and hygiene products inside for people who need them.

Students in Monticello High School’s Building Trades and Construction class are making them. They started building them about two weeks ago. They hope to have them painted and installed in about a week. Two will be put up in Monticello. The others will be installed in White Heath and Cisco. They will stock the pantries the first time. As it goes on, they hope people will take what they need and give what they can.