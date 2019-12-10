Students create safe way to surrender pets

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Danville High School are creating a safer and more humane way for people to surrender pets at animal shelters.

The project is called PAWS – People Against Wrongful Surrender. Students are building drop-off shelters to be placed outside of humane societies.

This gives people a way to safely surrender animals after hours. The shelters are raised off the ground, so the animals will be protected. “This is important to me because I personally live out in the country, so we’ve gotten multiple dogs and cats from that and we see some of them are already injured. So I just means a lot to me that they brought in safely and not hurt,” said DHS senior DJ Barnette.

Right now, the PAWS group plans to give four shelters to different humane societies. This project is part of a competition called Future Problem Solvers International. Next year, they will be competing against other countries for solutions to problems in their community.