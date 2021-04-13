Students bring two little pantries to community

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has made it hard for many people to cover basic living expenses.

In Mahomet, students at Lincoln Trail Elementary School are making sure they have food to eat.

5th graders in the Youth Leadership Club came up with the idea to add two little pantries to the community.

It allows anonymous food pick-up for those in need and a drop-off point for those who want to donate.

There was already one near the library. The other 2 are at the fire department and in candlewood estates.

“You might be able to tell when someone is homeless, but you can’t tell if they’re hungry,” says Principal Megan Hunter. “That really kind of resonates with me and then the kids have been learning about this idea of giving what you can and taking what you need. So, there’s a plaque on each of those tiny pantries that has that phrase on there.”

SK Exteriors in Champaign donated all the materials, built, and installed both pantries.