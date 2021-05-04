Students awarded for teen driving safety initiative

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Students in Urbana are being recognized for their hard work. The Urbana Project Ignition Team was awarded several awards. The group wants to promote driver safety for teens.

One student, Banan Garada, was given a $20,000 Coca-Cola scholarship. He was one of 150 winners out of over 99,000 applicants.

The group also received about $4,000 in grants. The drivers education teacher also won an award, but he says the kids do all the work.

“They come up with the ideas on how to accomplish those goals, and I just kind of facilitate and help them out with the logistics of it,” Nathan Watson, Urbana High School Driver Education Teacher, said.

The group is a top twenty team in the country. They did seat belt checks at Urbana High School, had guest speakers, and more.