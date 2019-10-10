Students and staff discuss #AntiBlackISU movement at Academic Senate

NORMAL, Ill. — Students shared their concerns about discrimination and insensitivity at an Illinois State University Academic Senate meeting on Wednesday.

Students started raising concerns after ISU Black Homecoming Committee (BHC) went public with the multiple roadblocks it faced while trying to organize events for Homecoming week.

The movement prompted students to share stories of discrimination with the #AntiBlackISU hashtag on Twitter, peaceful protesting on the Quad, and sending a form letter to ISU officials demanding change.

Vice President of student affairs Dr. Levester Johnson said he was proud of the students who came forward to share their experiences.

“I am extremely proud of our students, the way that they have taken on the courage to share their own personal experiences and then to organize and to collectively bring those experiences together in order to tell the story of about what it’s like to be an African-American student on campus,” Johnson said.

ISU President Larry Dietz invited concerned students to talk with him about their experiences and ideas on how to make ISU a better place for everyone.