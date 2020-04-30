Students accuse former substitute teacher of inappropriate behavior

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–A former substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching children was in court. 36 year old Clarence Walker is being charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty.

The police investigation at Leal Elementary School started back in October. Several students said Walker called them names like “Pumpkin.” However, one student’s report was considered criminal conduct. She was 10 years old at the time. She said Walker put his hand on her back and went lower and touched her backside. He also called her “sweetie pie”.

The district says the principal immediately notified Illinois Department of Children and Family Services when she found out. Walker was removed from the grounds and never returned to teach in the Urbana School District.

Walker was ordered to not have contact with any elementary or middle schools in Champaign County. His bail was set at $50,000.