Student wins grand champion steer

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA)– Kids from all over the state usually get a chance to show off their livestock at the Illinois State Fair, but this year it was canceled. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had a Youth Livestock Expo instead.

11-year-old Morgan Huls from St. Joseph won Grand Champion Steer. In order to prepare him for competition, she says had to get up early in the mornings throughout the summer to groom him. Huls says she was shocked to find out she won. “I was just beyond excited. When I got out of the ring, I gave my steer so many kisses. I just gave him hugs around the neck, and I was just so happy,” said Huls.

In the past the governor might buy the steer, but since there was no sale of champion, the steer wasn’t sold. Last year’s grand champion steer sold for $75,000. The Illinois Department of Agriculture said Huls should get at least $500.