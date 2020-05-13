Student wins congressional art contest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cerro Gordo High School senior, Dorie Bulthuis, has had an interest in art since the 8th grade.

She usually enters the Arts and Education Show in Decatur every year, but that contest was canceled because of COVID-19. So instead, she took a chance on the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

“My Spanish teacher actually told me about this contest and I just had been working since January on this project and so it took me about 5 months to do. And I entered it cause that’s too long spending on a project to just let it sit in my room,” explained Bulthuis.

Those 5 months of hard work were worth it. She ended up winning first place in her congressional district.

“I was really hopeful this opportunity would come through just because with everything else not really going how I planned this spring would, it was just really nice to have this to hold on to.”

Bulthuis may get to travel to Washington D.C. in July for an official ceremony and see her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

“I did not enter this contest thinking I was going to win. Because I know there is so much talent in Central Illinois.”

Second place went to Kaelyn Albert, a senior at Mt. Zion High School. She will have her artwork displayed in the Decatur district office of Congressman Rodney Davis.

“I really think the two young artists that were recognized this year are the future. I hope they continue to precede toward making that talent. even more so as they move on to the next level of education,” Rep. Davis said.