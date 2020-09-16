Student shot at WIU-Macomb Tuesday night

18-year old Kavion Poplous is suspected of shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University Tuesday night.

UPDATE: All classes are cancelled Wednesday at Western Illinois University in both Macomb and Moline. The cancellation comes after a shooting on campus in a residence hall Tuesday night. The suspect, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous is still at large. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

MACOMB, Ill. (WCIA) — One student is in the hospital and a suspect is still at large after a shooting at Thompson Hall at Western Illinois University in Macomb Tuesday night.

Authorities are searching for the alleged shooter, 18-year-old Kavion Poplous. He is considered armed and dangerous. The victim was transported to a local hospital and then taken to another facility. A news release from the university says his condition is not known.

Western’s Office of Public Safety officers were called to Thompson Hall shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of someone being shot. Western officials say the fire alarm was also pulled and the building was evacuated.

Thompson Hall residents have been temporarily relocated. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.