Student scammed out of thousands of dollars

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a student was scammed out of $7,000. The student reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be form the U.S. Marshals Service about 9:30 am, Wednesday.

The student was told her Social Security number was implicated in a money laundering and drug trafficking investigation. The victim was told to withdraw cash from her bank and convert it to Bitcoin. When she was unable to do so, she was told to purchase gift cards from area stores and transfer the card information to the caller.