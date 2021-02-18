Student says he has been reinstated after dismissal from UIUC

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—A student who said he was dismissed from U of I for not following COVID-19 testing rules says he has been reinstated. The Graduate Employees Organization or GEO says Ivor Chen was dismissed from U of I for COVID-19 testing non-compliance. He did not go to campus testing sites because he thought he would not have to if he was working completely remotely.

Chen said he found out the disciplinary committee at the university changed his punishment to

1)dismissal held in abeyance/conduct probation until grdauation

2) two 1000 word reflective essays

3) 25 hours of community service.

“I intend to accept the punishment. This is not the best result one can hope for, but it is something I can swallow,” said Chen. He’s hoping there will be changes to the COVID-19 policy on campus.

“As my professors have written in their letter of support, UIUC has distinguished itself as a national leader in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Strict enforcement of student conduct violations has been an essential element of this success,” said Chen, “but it is equally important that the university maintains its commitment to a just and nuanced student conduct system in which the punishment fits the violation; the university’s reputation regarding the fairness with which it arbitrates the student conduct violations will last far longer than the current pandemic.”

U of I said in part “Federal student privacy laws prevent me from speaking about a specific situation, but I can tell you that our COVID-19 safety protocols (which include the requirement to test regularly) and possible consequences for violating them have been broadly, regularly and frequently communicated throughout the pandemic on virtually every platform available to us.”