GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A student of Gibson City Melvin Sibley (GCMS) High School created a T-shirt design to raise money for a mental health and suicide prevention fundraiser.

Junior Korah Palumbo said the fundraiser was inspired by the passing of Katey Moore who was a sophomore at Unity High School. Moore committed suicide very recently.

“I believe T-shirts can help spread awareness,” Palumbo stated. “It is something that you wear and seeing people wearing them can be really impactful.”

When Palumbo was 8-years-old, her mother committed suicide.

“It really made me think about the tragedy that I lived and motivated me to do something about it.”

Palumbo hopes the fundraiser will raise awareness on the subject of mental health and suicide prevention.

She stated, “There are people that disregard mental health, saying that it does not exist. I believe it is an illness and we need to make a change.”

According to Palumbo, money raised from this will go to Katey Moore’s family and organizations that help prevent suicide, anxiety and depression.

“Some people feel like suicide is their only way out,” said Palumbo. “My goal is to help people who believe that to know it is not their only way out.”



GCMS Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Fundraiser – T-shirt design.

To purchase a T-shirt and donate money to the fundraiser, click here.