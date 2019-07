MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Peyton Morrow is painting a mural at Lytle Pool.

Morrow is majoring in graphic design at Eastern Illinois University.

He says he remembers swimming and looking at the murals when he was a kid.

Now he is painting his own work of art on the south wall of the bathhouse.

His mural features three children finding a castle in the woods while playing and using their imagination.