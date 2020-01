Computer Science major Adam Aaronson just recently found a passion for creating crossword puzzles. His new found skill has led to one of his puzzles being accepted for publication by what many consider the holy grail of crosswords, the New York Times.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois freshman will have his crossword featured in the New York Times.

Adam Aaronson, of Deerfield, Ill, is studying Computer Science and has submitted many puzzles to the newspaper.

He says he received about a dozen rejection letters before one of his crosswords was accepted.

It will include words that haven’t been featured before.

Photo Courtesy: University of Illinois News Bureau – Fred Zwicky