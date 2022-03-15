TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Tuscola School District are asking families to talk with their students about reporting unsafe situations after an incident.

In an email to families Monday, Superintendent Dr. Gary Alexander said a student at East Prairie was seen looking up pictures of guns while using a school account in the building. A student saw them and reported it to staff.

“After investigating the incident, it came to the administration’s attention the student also jokingly made a list of other students’ names,” said Dr. Alexander. “This list was divided into two categories: blank and not kill. After the administrator’s investigation and an outside agency investigation, the list was deemed to be a joke written by the student.”

Families are asked to talk with their students about immediately reporting when they feel unsafe or if something is out of the ordinary. “I am requesting you talk to your child about the severity of joking about matters that make others feel unsafe or threatened,” added Dr. Alexander. “We must take every threat as a serious threat and will punish accordingly.”

The superintendent said had this been a credible incident, the district would have implemented an emergency response in the the way of a lockdown, leave or other form. Then when it was safe to do so, they would have contacted with information pertaining to the situation. “No students or staff were ever placed at risk and we operated on normal status,” said Dr. Alexander.