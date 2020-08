Protesters march in Champaign on Monday afternoon.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the University of Illinois Football lead dozens of protesters across the city Monday afternoon. The group joins thousands of people across the country marching for justice after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake seven times last Sunday.

Starting at 4 p.m., the group marched from Grange Grove to the Champaign Police Department and then back.

Around 100 people protested, including athletes from the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball team.