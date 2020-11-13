Stuck in a nursing home

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People staying in Illinois nursing homes are afraid they will not see their loved ones for the holidays.

Visitor restrictions have been in place for months and families are reaching their breaking point.

“People shouldn’t be spending almost nine months now in their room and that’s what the majority of them are doing,” said Carrie Leljedal. And after those months alone, many are hearing it will be the same for the holidays.

Leljedal’s son has been in a facility for more than seven years. “I’ve asked about, ‘Can we bring him home for Thanksgiving’ and, at no fault of theirs, their answer is ‘I don’t know’ and ‘Probably not.'”

“The facilities themselves, their hands are tied. Even if they want to let most people in, they’re not allowed.”

Resident Bruce Carmona has heard the same thing. “My brother has a family, and I enjoy spending time. It’s the only family I have besides my son, who lives in Texas. So not seeing him, not spending time with him is kind of depressing a little bit for me.” He said his family members are will to take all precautions necessary if it would help them get approval.

“I’m sure everybody here would do whatever it takes to see their family as far as getting gowned up, doing tests, having letter of negative results.”

On top of it all, Leljedal said it feels like all the restrictions they have been following for months are not helping anyway. “Nine months just proved keeping the families out is not protecting the residents.”

“We cannot keep these residents alive to say we’re keeping the alive. We’ve gotta give them back their quality of life, their dignity, their respect.”

Both of the people WCIA spoke to are part of Caregivers for Compromise. They are advocating for each resident to have one essential caregiver. That would mean a loved one, not a nurse or CNA, who could come inside the facility. Right now, that has not been approved.

A spokesperson at Clark-Lindsey in Urbana said they are not letting visitors inside, but they are letting Meadowbrook residents leave campus. If they do, they are educated about the risks associated with doing so and they have to quarantine for 14 days once they return.