Structure issues cause temporary closure of Kimler Gym & other areas

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Argenta-Oreana School District said they are temporarily closing Kimler Gym and other areas near it for structural reasons.

In a Facebook post, officials said while they were having roof work done over the summer at the middle and high schools, they noticed some issues with bricks on the south side of the gym. They said the brick looked separated and bowing outward.

They met with a structural engineering team to address the concerns and it led up to them recommending Kimler Gym be temporarily closed as well as several other areas near the gym. The District said those areas include:

The high school’s front entrance

The band and chorus room

Hallways north and south of the stage

The weight room

Locker rooms that are north of the gym

Kimler Foyer

Classes above the foyer

The old art and science rooms below the Kimler bleachers

A statement to the District regarding these areas stated, “These are not a high risk as the gym space itself, but we cannot guarantee these spaces to be safe in a worst case scenario. For the same reasons and eliminate all risk, we would recommend not using the main entrance under any conditions.