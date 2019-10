DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The city is working to get rid of properties that are beyond repair. Demolition sites are throughout the city, but they’re all south of Voorhees Street. There are 29 structures on the list.

The city has already put out bids to find someone to demolish them. They have $280,000 dollars in grant money to get the job done. All 29 should hopefully be demolished by the middle of February.