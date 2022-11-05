WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Actually shocked, I was at our other office and my secretary about 10:45 said it came across the scanner that the roof was collapsed,” Steven Knapp of Watseka said.



That’s when Baier Funeral owner Steven Knapp rushed to see his business partially destroyed. Seconds later, fire crews arrived.



“Immediately came over and that was before the fire trucks, police and everybody arrived,” Knapp said.



Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier says they wanted to respond as quick as possible.



“Our main concern was to make sure that there was no body in the building and to evacuate the immediate area for any further collapse,” Baier said.



He says only one person was in the building working at the flower shop next door.

Knapp says the building is heavily damaged.



“Substantial, just looking at the roof and you see the trusses,” Knapp said.



He won’t be able to know what is next until a structural engineer comes to inspect it.



“Just to fix what you see visible that could be up $50,000 to $70,000 to $80,000, that’s the easy fix,” Baier said.



He’s just thankful no one was hurt and that there were no services at the funeral home when it happened.