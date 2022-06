CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Storms spread across central Illinois on Friday, causing significant damage in some areas.

Tree and powerline damage was reported from Springfield to Effingham. There was significant flooding also in Effingham.

Strong winds were caught on video in Greenup. (Video courtesy of Shers Scents)

Dakota Camp sent this photo of storm clouds rolling into Paris.

Here is video of significant flooding in Effingham.

