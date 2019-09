SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a string of burglaries to unlocked vehicles.

It happened during the early morning hours of September 2nd in the Timber Lane subdivision and surrounding area.

Investigators says access was gained to multiple vehicles via unlocked doors and items were stolen.

Several suspects were observed in the area and Law Enforcement needs your help to identify them.

If you have any information about these crimes call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.