Strike underway as teaching assistants hit the picket line

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Teaching assistants hit the picket line Tuesday morning outside several schools.

The school district and Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants have been in negotiations since April, including several meetings with a federal mediator.

Negotiations broke down over insurance.

The school board says the union lied about the state of negotiations, and they weren’t up front with accurate information about financial figures.

Over 500 students will stay home since the district canceled all special education and prekindergarten programs.

Some members from the Chicago Teachers Union will also be coming down to join forces with the Decatur TA’s.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery as well as Chicago Teachers Union members plan to picket outside several schools today.

Durfee Technology Magnet School

MacArthur High School

Pershing Early Learning Center

Hope Academy

Eisenhower High School

A rally is scheduled for noon outside the Keil Administration Building.