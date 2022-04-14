NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — AFSCME Local 1110, the labor union representing employees of Illinois State University, announced on Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the university regarding a new labor contract.

The last contract between the union and the university expired last June. The two parties negotiated for six months without reaching an agreement and last week, the 96% of the union voted to authorize a strike.

Employees and their supporters held a rally and marched on campus on Tuesday to call for a fair contract. An agreement was reached two days later, averting a strike that could’ve started on Monday.

“The determination and unity of these dedicated ISU employees has resulted in a tentative agreement that will make ISU not only a good place to learn, but a better place to work,” AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch said in a statement. “That’s the power of collective bargaining for the greater good.”

AFSCME Local 1110 President and ISU Building Service worker Chuck Carver also celebrated the agreement.

“We are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support that we received from students, faculty and members of other on-campus unions, which was so essential to our ability to achieve this agreement,” Carver said.

Instead of a strike, the union will hold a meeting to ratify the contract.