VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One young boy is showing that age is just a number with his bowling skills.

8-year-old Xander Brown from Bismarck was on fire at Lincoln Lanes in Danville. He recently bowled a 290 game. That is a strike in every game except the first one. Get this, it was a spare.

“It was exciting because everyone in the bowling alley stopped at that point to watch him bowl,” said grandma and bowling alley manager Julia Richards when discussing the impressive game.

“It was really exciting. I was nervous and excited for him,” said Xander’s mother, Nicole Brown.

Brown’s father, Jarvis, said it was a wonderful moment. “Extremely proud, extremely proud. I couldn’t be more prouder right now. It was amazing to watch.”

So when could Xander bowl a 300? “Pretty soon,” he said.

When he finished the amazing game, he did not want to go out to celebrate. His father said he just wanted to keep on bowling.