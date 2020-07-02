CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Three years ago the Conner family lost their child in a car crash on I-57 near Champaign. “My world ended that day,” said Dani Conner. Caitlin Conner was just 10 years old. “She had a big heart. She was a great big sister. She was a terrible little sister,” said her mother Dani Conner. “Every year we would have a daddy daughter dance, and that was always something that we looked forward to,” said her father Matt Conner.

Caitlin was in the car with her grandmother and her sister Lily on June 8th 2017. Lily was in the front seat. Caitlin was in the backseat. They were stopped on the road because of construction. “The guy that hit her never even slowed down,” said Matt Conner, “He was looking at his phone, so he never even saw countless cars stopped in front of him. He never saw the signs telling him that he was coming up on this. From what we can tell he never saw any of that because he hit the back of my mom going 70 miles per hour.”

Lily and their grandmother made it out alive, but the Conner’s found out Caitlin died when they got to the hospital. “The coroner and everybody was already in there, and I couldn’t look anybody in the eye because I knew they didn’t have anything good to tell me,” said Dani Conner.

Now Illinois is enforcing stricter penalties for distracted driving. Starting July 1st, you could have driving privileges taken away for a year if someone dies or is seriously injuried while you’re on an electronic device. You can also be fined 1000 dollars. The Conner family is hoping harsher consequences will keep roads safer, and their daughter’s life will be a reminder to others to be cautious while driving.