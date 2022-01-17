Stressed? New space allows adults to decompress and get help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new project in Champaign allows adults facing stress or trauma to get help in a safe space.

Rosecrance on Monday announced the launch of the “Living Room” at 801 North Walnut Street in Champaign. It’s billed as a “safe, comfortable, nonclinical space where individuals experiencing emotional stress or overwhelming symptoms because of life circumstances can talk with a peer. Trained peer recovery support specialists use their personal experience to help others find and maintain recovery, identify obstacles, develop wellness action plans, and find ongoing support and education in the community.”

Anyone 18 and up can use the free service. You don’t have to be a Rosecrance client, and you don’t need an appointment, but you call call ahead to 217-398-8080, extension 4636. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When you arrive, you’ll be asked a few questions so staff can get you the right help. Then, individuals can talk to counselors and learn about resources to deal with their problems. People can also use the space as simply “a safe, nonjudgmental space to rest” with some snacks, Rosecrance said. When someone leaves, they’ll do another screening to make sure they got the help they needed.

Rosecrance said grant money is covering part of the cost of this new program.