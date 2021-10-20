Streets, parking spaces closed for restaurant dining reopen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign announced some of the downtown streets and parking spaces that were closed to accommodate outdoor dining have reopened.

City officials implemented these closures to help downtown restaurants survive COVID-19 restrictions that brought indoor operations to a halt. With restrictions being lifted and business levels slowly returning to normal, restaurants began disassembling their expanded outdoor dining areas.

Market Street near Seven Saints and the street and parking spaces on Chester Street near Esquire Lounge were reopened to traffic on Oct. 15.

In a press release, the city thanks the public for its patience and understanding of the city’s efforts to help businesses remain open throughout the pandemic and survive. The city also reaffirmed its commitment to assisting businesses and ensuring they survive these tough times.