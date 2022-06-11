CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Streetfest is back in downtown Champagin. This year, it’s an extra special gig for some musicians who call it home. Three regional bands took to the stage on Neil and Main streets Saturday night.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder. It’s just nice to be able to go to concerts again and nice to be able to play them,” Decadents vocalist and guitarist Mike Carpenter said.

Rock band “Decadents” said they feel like they’ve come full circle.

“That was quite literally the most fun that I’ve ever had on stage. It feels fantastic to be back and just playing again, especially with these guys,” bass guitarist Filip Pilatowski said. “Anytime we play here, I feel like people just show up and they’re willing to engage with perhaps musicians that they haven’t heard before, and then it’s a great crowd.”

Two members are from Champaign. The band played their first Streetfest back in 2019, just before the pandemic halted the event for three years.

“Playing music is kind of my church – where I go for spirituality. So whenever I don’t get to play… [a] very big aspect of my life is missing, so it was rough,” drummer Ben Donaldson said.

It was Decadents’ first show of 2022. Their roots here run deep, and they said there’s something especially meaningful about playing hometown gigs.

“My parents were out there tonight… [and] friends that are able to walk over from their house or their apartment and see us play. It’s special and made all the more special from the last few years,” Carpenter said.

The other two bands, Retro Via and Funk Brotherz, are also from the midwest. The city of Champaign partnered with the Park District to encourage people to enjoy food, fun and community-building. Plus, it gave a unique opportunity to restaurants around Neil and Main streets.

“A lot of them are serving from their patios so people are welcome to grab a drink and hang out in the street. It doesn’t get to happen very often so the community kind-of loves to do that,” Champaign Park District Special Events Manager Zoe Southlynn-Savage said.

It appeared to be a success. The band said they had a lot of fun onstage, and they’ve always felt welcome when they’re back in town.

“There’s no words to describe how much we missed it and how nice it is to be back,” Carpenter said.

Southlynn-Savage said Streetfest costs the city and park district around $5,000 total to organize, but it’s a budget-friendly way to get people outside and enjoying the city, and showcase some regional talent.

There will be another Streetfest on July 9 on Walnut St. and University Ave. Decadents will play another show in Champaign on Friday, June 17 at Pour Bros. Taproom at 8:30 p.m.