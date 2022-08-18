FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Farmer City Police department is asking for the public to help find several stolen street signs.

Officials said on their Facebook page, “The department has taken theft reports for the street signs at the following locations within the last week. “

The department said the signs were stolen at the following intersections: Green and John Thomas Street, Water Hallam and Market Thomas Streets, and High and Harrison Streets.

They said each sign costs $30 to replace.

They are asking if you have any information to contact them at 309-928-2111